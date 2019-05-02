COLUMBUS —Republicans on a House subcommittee tweaked their clean-energy bill on Thursday as House Democrats put out their own plan that would require the state to get half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2050.

The House subcommittee voted 5-3 along party lines to refer the revised House Bill 6 to the full Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The proposal was introduced last month as a way to shore up the state's two financially struggling nuclear power plants, both operated by Akron-based FirstEnergy Solutions.

One key change would be to phase in the fee that residential and commercial customers pay on their electric bills to finance the new Ohio Clean Air Program.

The fee would be 50 cents a month in 2020 and rise to $2.50 a month in 2021. For commercial customers, the fee would be $15 a month next year and $20 a month after that.

The revised bill would phase out surcharges that electric customers pay for renewable energy, peak demand and efficiency rather than eliminate than at one time. The efficiency standards have helped Ohioans reduce consumption and save money on their bills, according to groups that have testified before the committee.

The revisions are meant "to make sure ratepayers aren't paying more," said Rep. Dick Stein, R-Norwalk, chairman of the subcommittee hearing the bill.

Stein said he expects further changes to be made.

But Rep. Michael O'Brien, D-Warren, said the bill continues to be a bailout for the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants in northern Ohio owned by FirstEnergy Solutions.

"This may be a longer process of the same bailout," he said.

Also, he complained Democrats had no input on the revisions and that they received the bill minutes before Thursday's hearing.

The bill would raise $172 million next year and more than $300 million in the years after that to support efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Power companies, including wind and solar, would get a $9 credit per megawatt hour of carbon dioxide-free energy under the revised bill.

The big winner still figures to be FirstEnergy Solutions, the former FirstEnergy subsidiary that was spun off last year and has been working to climb out of bankruptcy. The company says that without help, the plants will close within two years.

As the new version of H.B. 6 was rolled out, House Democrats released their own clean energy jobs plan, establishing a 50 percent renewable energy portfolio standard by 2050, and restructuring advanced energy standards to maintain 15 percent baseline electric generation from nuclear power.

The plan would loosen the state’s much-criticized wind turbine power setback requirements in an effort to encourage large-scale wind power investments, and require a 50% in-state preference for new wind and solar projects. It also seeks to continue energy efficiency standards, while expanding weatherization programs for low-income Ohioans.

"Walking back clean energy and efficiency standards now would threaten jobs and put our economic future at risk,” said Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus. “The Ohio Clean Energy Jobs plan is a real, sustainable alternative to expand Ohio’s energy portfolio, benefit consumers and expand opportunity for working people in our state.”

Dispatch reporter Jim Siegel contributed to this report.