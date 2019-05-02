COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will sponsor Ohio’s free fishing weekend on Saturday and Sunday, when Ohio residents can fish for free in any of the state's public waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

It is the only weekend all year when those 16 years old or older are not required to obtain a fishing license to fish.

“Ohio has world-class fishing, and our free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to experience what the state has to offer,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a prepared statement. “I invite Ohioans to take some time to get outside with family and friends to enjoy our wonderful natural resources.”

The Division of Wildlife’s six fish hatcheries stocked more than 44 million sport fish in public waters last year, including walleye, saugeye, steelhead, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish and hybrid striped bass.

Ohio State Parks also offer a camping discount during Ohio's Free Fishing Days. Visitors can receive a 20% discount on campsites Friday and Saturday by using the promotion code 19ANGLER. Reservations can be made by going to ohiostateparks.reserveamerica.com or calling 866-644-6727.