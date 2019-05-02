Ohio University is looking to bring a hotel and conference center to its Dublin campus no later than the third quarter of 2021, according to Dominick Brook, Ohio University’s director of real estate.

OU officials are seeking a developer for the hotel and conference center by August and plan to begin construction by the second quarter of 2020, Brook said.

The Dublin campus currently includes the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, the College of Health Sciences and Professions and executive courses offered through the College of Business and Voinovich School for Public Affairs, Brook said. The campus also serves Columbus State Community College.

As part of its economic development agreement with the city of Dublin, OU has an option to develop a hotel and conference center in partnership with a third party, Brook said.