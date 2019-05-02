Billboard winner Drake

passes Taylor Swift total

With Mother's Day around the corner, Drake gave his mom an early gift with a heartfelt speech at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where the rap star also broke Taylor Swift's record for most wins.

Drake picked up top artist, besting Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott. He won 12 awards Wednesday in Las Vegas, making his career total 27 (Swift has 23 wins).

He looked up to the ceiling as he held the trophy, then said: "I just want to thank my mom for her relentless effort in my life.

"I want to thank my mom for all the times you drove me to piano. All the times you drove me to basketball and hockey — that clearly didn't work out. All the times you drove me to 'Degrassi.' No matter how long it took me to figure out what I wanted to do, you were always there to give me a ride, and now we're on one hell of a ride," Drake said.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

have Vegas wedding

Joe Jonas was already having a big night: reuniting with his brothers for their band's first performance at an awards show in a decade and announcing their upcoming tour.

But his night became even more memorable when, in a “Game of Thrones”-like twist, the 29-year-old heartthrob married actress Sophie Turner, 23, in a surprise ceremony Wednesday in Las Vegas.

After the Billboard Music Awards, the couple and some of music's biggest stars went to Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their much-anticipated wedding. Turner's publicist confirmed the nuptials.

It is unclear if the couple is still planning a summer wedding in France that Jonas had talked about previously.