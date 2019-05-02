The Pilot Flying J is giving $25,000 to the International Soap Box Derby to sponsor the starting gate at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby race for the fourth consecutive year.

The championship will be held July 20 at Derby Downs in Akron.

“Making a positive difference in the communities we serve is a core principle of Pilot Flying J,” company spokeswoman Meg Counts said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to sponsor the Soap Box Derby and support its mission to engage and develop youth into tomorrow’s leaders.”