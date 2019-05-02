The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 11.

Carriers collected 71.6 million pounds of food last year from local communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since the drive began in 1993, total donations have surpassed 1.6 billion pounds of food.

The food drive has become the nation’s largest one-day campaign to collect food for distribution to needy families.

Postal customers can leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on May 11 before their letter carrier arrives. In the days leading up to the food drive, letter carriers will deliver special bags along with the mail that may be used to make donations.

Food will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

For additional information about this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us.