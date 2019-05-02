AKRON

Homes 2 miles apart

hit by bullets at night

Residents living about 2 miles apart in Akron reported their homes being shot at Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the 1000 block of Celina Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots.

A resident of the home told police she was upstairs helping her mother get ready for bed when she heard a loud banging noise. The resident then realized the home had been struck by bullets. There were no injuries.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 400 block of Beechwood Drive in West Akron after receiving a report of gunshots.

Residents of the home told police they heard shots and then saw that the home had been struck by bullets. There were no injuries.

A neighbor told police that the shooters were driving a newer, raised Chevrolet truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490

Apartment resident fights



off intruder near campus



A resident of an apartment near the University of Akron fought off a burglar who tried to steal his laptop.

He told Akron police that after taking out his trash in the 500 block of Sherman Street he saw a man standing in his living room holding his laptop.

The resident told police the intruder punched him when he asked him to put the laptop down. The two fought for a few minutes, damaging a wall and breaking a window.

As the robber was fleeing the apartment, he dropped the laptop, police said.

The resident was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

BARBERTON

Police charge woman

with drug trafficking

A Barberton woman has been charged with several felonies following an investigation into street-level drug dealing, police said.

Megan D. Caldwell, 22, was charged with drug trafficking, having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property after detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday at 284 Third St. NW.

Police said they found 97 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, six different kinds of prescription pills and $1,221 in cash. Two guns also were seized and one of the guns was stolen in a burglary, authorities said.

Children's book sale,

reading event planned

Barberton Public Library will hold a children’s book sale Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books, games and DVDs will be on sale. Entrants in a coloring contest will be judged at 3 p.m.

At 11:30 a.m., Summit County Councilwoman Bethany McKenney will read to the children. She will be followed at 2:30 p.m. by Barberton library director Ann Hutchinson.

The event will take place in the Spillette Room of the library at 602 W. Park Ave.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Grand jury to review

December rape case

The case of a man charged in the alleged rape of a woman at a Cuyahoga Falls home in December was sent to a Summit County grand jury Wednesday morning.

According to Stow Municipal Court records, Brian J. Trogdon, 23, is charged with first-degree felony rape and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition.

According to a police report, a 24-year-old woman reported Dec. 27 that a man she knew sexually assaulted her at the home where she was staying Dec. 20.

Following a four-month investigation, the charges were filed in court Feb. 25. Trogdon turned himself in at the police department the same day. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

STATEWIDE

No license needed to fish



this weekend in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will sponsor Ohio’s free fishing weekend on Saturday and Sunday, when Ohio residents can fish without a license in any of the state's public waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

It is the only weekend all year when those 16 or older are not required to have a license for fishing.