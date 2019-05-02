A resident of an apartment near the University of Akron fought off a burglar who tried to steal his laptop.

The victim told Akron police that after taking out his trash in the 500 block of Sherman Street he saw a man standing in his living room holding his laptop.

The victim told police the suspect punched him when he asked him to put the laptop down. The two fought for a few minutes, damaging a wall and breaking a window.

As the suspect was fleeing the apartment, he dropped the laptop, police said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tipsters can remain anonymous.