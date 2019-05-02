The city of Akron says the companies hired to complete a massive sewer tunnel beneath downtown must eat $1.3 million in federal penalties pending in a recent court filing because they are a projected 290 days past deadline.

But the missed deadline on this one project, the most expensive in a $1.2 billion plan to overhaul Akron’s central sewer system, could pose a direct threat to local taxpayers if a federal judge sees it and other delays as reason to reject the city’s request to save $70 million by again altering the 2014 consent decree with Ohio and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials.

Akron has finished most of the 26 projects outlined in the original $1.2 billion EPA mandate. The goal is to replace a sewer system that combines storm water and sewage for 25 percent of the city with a modern system of sensors, pipes and tunnels that separates heavy rainfall from waste to stop contaminated water from overflowing into local rivers and streams.

The $184 million Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel (OCIT) has been the centerpiece of this broader plan, which includes green infrastructure, storage basins, increased capacity and treatment processing at the waster water plant and other upgrades.

City officials first notified the federal government in September that it was off schedule on the tunnel project, according to the latest filings in a decade-old lawsuit overseen by U.S. District Judge John R. Adams. The U.S. government has since requested and received regular progress reports, “which have detailed further and increasing delays,” a trial attorney with the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the United States Department of Justice wrote in a 12-page filing dated April 29.

Nischt stressed that “to date the EPA has not issued any fines or penalties against the City of Akron.” She said two aspects of the tunnel have taken longer than estimated: the construction of the $12 million tunnel-boring machine named Rosie by Robbins Co. of Solon and the actual underground boring and ground-level excavation by Illinois-based Kenny Construction Co. and Tokyo-based Obayashi Corp.

Messages seeking comment were left with the contractors Thursday.

Nischt said the project was “several months” behind schedule before the boring machine arrived last year near the Little Cuyahoga River to start a 6,240-foot journey south beneath downtown Akron. Workers put in 12-hour shifts to make up some of the lost time, but a mix of rock and soil slowed early progress for this “crossover tunnel boring machine,” the first in America designed and used specifically to handle soft and hard earth.

The boring began in October with a projected deadline in May, which later slid to Sept. 2. Two months later, the 284-day journey ended on Aug. 29 with a “breakthrough” south of Exchange Street near the Towpath Trail.

Workers have been connecting new and existing sewer systems to the tunnel, which is 27 feet wide and nearly 170 feet below the surface, at its deepest point.

“The OCIT is progressing, however, like all complex construction projects, initial projections have been revised as the project developed,” Nischt said in a statement emailed to media. “This is the largest single public project in the City’s history, and it has required longer than projected to reach full operation.”

If the city hits its new deadline of Oct. 17, the federal government estimates total late penalties of $1,285,000. The city said the contractors, not the local government, would be on the hook for the fee. According to a copy of the contract provided by the city, "the contractor shall pay to the city" any penalties assessed by the US or Ohio EPAs.

The delays come while the city is asking for second amendment worth an estimated $70 million to the original U.S. EPA consent decree from 2014. (The first amendment saved about $30 million).

“The state and federal governments support the second amendment, “ said Nischt, adding that it’s ultimately in the hands of Judge Adams.

“Granting the second amendment is the right thing to do, period,” she said. “It will save money and result in better environmental outcomes. Denying the second amendment won’t make the tunnel happen any faster.”

But securing the second amendment is not a slam dunk.

"The United States ... does not agree with the City’s assertion that U.S. EPA or Ohio EPA have (or could have) approved of any of the projects that are included in the proposed Second Amendment …” according to this week’s court filing. In the filing, six projects, including storage basins in the proposed second amendment, are held up as examples of when “the City failed to meet either the bid deadline or Achievement of Full Operation (or completion) date.”

