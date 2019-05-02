PERRY TWP. — Township police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who left to go to school Wednesday and didn't return home.

Larissa McNeil is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 170 pounds.

She had sent messages to a family member indicating that she has suicidal thoughts and she suffers from depression, police said.

Authorities said she may have been picked up in a red sport-utility vehicle in the area of 12th Street NW. The driver was described as a black woman around 30 years old.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact township police at 330-478-5121 ext. 1.