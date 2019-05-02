MASSILLON — A 26-year-old city man is facing a rape charge, accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Juan Leon-Gomez, of 1327 Woodland Ave. SE, was arrested early Wednesday morning after a mother reported her daughter missing from her home, a police report said. Leon-Gomez and the girl were involved in an ongoing investigation of sexual assault.

According to the court complaint, the girl is pregnant.

When officers arrived at the Woodland Avenue residence shortly after 1 a.m., Leon-Gomez hid the child and turned off the lights, according to the police report. Officers knocked on the door several times before getting an answer.

The roommate of the suspect, who told officers he did not want to be involved, gave them permission to search the residence. The girl was found in an upstairs bedroom closet, the report said.

Leon-Gomez also faces charges of obstructing official business and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child — both misdemeanors.

