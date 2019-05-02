Residents living about 2 miles apart in Akron reported their homes being shot at Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the 1000 block of Celina Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired.

A resident of the home told police she was upstairs helping her mother get ready for bed when she heard a loud banging noise. The resident then realized the home had been struck by bullets. There were no injuries.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, officer responded to the 400 block of Beechwood Drive in West Akron after receiving a report of shots fired.

Residents of the home told police they heard shots fired and then saw the home had been struck by bullets. There were no injuries.

A neighbor told police that the suspects were driving a newer, raised Chevrolet truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tipsters can remain anonymous.