NORTHFIELD — The Wheel of Fortune Wheelmobile is coming to MGM Northfield Park.

The mobile Wheel of Fortune games will take place at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 11 and May 12 inside the Center Stage at the racino, 10777 Northfield Road.

People will have the opportunity to fill out an application, have his or her name drawn at random to play a simulated version of the game onstage, win prizes and be evaluated as a potential contestant for the broadcast version of the show. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Wheel of Fortune Staff members from the Wheel of Fortune promotions team will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins with each show lasting about an hour. Anyone who submits a completed application has the chance to be called onstage to audition during the show or selected at random to be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area.

“Every year, Wheel of Fortune receives over 1 million inquiries from viewers who want to be contestants,” executive producer Harry Friedman said in a prepared statement. “The Wheelmobile was created to give people all over the country an opportunity to realize that dream.”

Wheel of Fortune is broadcast weeknights at 7 p.m. on WOIO (Channel 19).