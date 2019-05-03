MASSILLON — A Massillon man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl will remain in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Juan Leon-Gomez, 26, of 1327 Woodland Ave. SE, made his first court appearance Friday in Municipal Court. He faces charges of felony rape and obstructing officials business, a misdemeanor.

He was arrested Wednesday after the girl's mother said she left without permission and contacted police. Massillon officers went to Leon-Gomez's home and said they found Leon-Gomez and the girl hiding in his bedroom closet.

Leon-Gomez kept his head down as Magistrate Joel C. Fichter spoke to him in court. When questioned if he spoke English, Leon-Gomez said "no," adding he spoke Spanish. He is Guatemalan.

Court paperwork indicates Leon-Gomez engaged in sexual conduct with the girl multiple times and she is pregnant. The girl, Ficther said, ran away from home before she was found.

Fichter said a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold has been placed on Leon-Gomez. That means if he posts bail he would be remanded to the agency's custody.

Fichter entered a not guilty plea for Leon-Gomez to the misdemeanor charge, adding he was not required to enter a plea for the felony rape charge.

Leon-Gomez could face life in prison with the chance for parole after 10 years and a $20,000 fine if convicted on the rape charge.

Fichter told Leon-Gomez he cannot have any contact with the victim.

A preliminary hearing in front of Municipal Judge C. Roland Centrone is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 9. Fichter appointed a public defender to represent Leon-Gomez and said a translator will be at the hearing.