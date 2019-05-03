Akron police found two dozen spent shell casings and three unused rounds on Hardesty Boulevard in the Maple Valley neighborhood Thursday after receiving a report of a home being shot at.

Another home in Akron’s University Park area was fired at Thursday, one morning after two other reports of homes being shot at in Akron.

A resident in the 800 block of Hardesty Boulevard told police Thursday morning that she returned home from being away overnight to find bullet homes in the side of her house.

While searching the area, officers saw that the garage of a house in the 900 block of Hardesty also had been shot at.

Two dozen spent shell casings and three unused rounds were found in the street near the garage.

Also Thursday morning, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Gage Street in the University Park neighborhood.

The resident reported hearing gunshots around 3 a.m., but didn’t call police at the time.

Thursday morning, the officers discovered three holes in the outside of the house and recovered a spent shell casing at the end of the driveway.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 1000 block of Celina Avenue north of West Thornton Street after receiving a report of shots fired. A resident of the home told police she was upstairs helping her mother get ready for bed when she heard a loud banging noise. The resident then realized the home had been struck by bullets. There were no injuries.

Then, shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Beechwood Drive in West Akron after receiving a report of shots fired.

Residents of the home told police they heard shots fired and then saw the home had been struck by bullets. There were no injuries.

A neighbor told police that the suspects were driving a newer, raised Chevrolet truck.