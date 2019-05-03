OPENINGS

Starbucks and Handel's

celebrate East End debut

The new Starbucks and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt at the East End retail strip center in Akron will celebrate their recent openings with samples, giveaways and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The event is free to the public.

Food trucks will be on site with items available for purchase.

The Starbucks and Handel's are among the first retail enterprises that East End has landed.

The Handel’s opened Monday and the Starbucks opened the previous week.

BROADCASTING

Sinclair set to purchase

regional sports networks

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has agreed to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. for $9.6 billion, accelerating the Maryland company’s push into major television markets.

The purchase, announced Friday, includes Ohio cable channels SportsTime Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio. The channels — which televise Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Cincinnati Reds games as well as college and high school sports — previously were part of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox entertainment company.

Disney acquired the sports channels in March as part of its $71.3 billion takeover of much of 21st Century Fox. But the Burbank entertainment giant wasn’t allowed to keep them. Last summer, the U.S. Justice Department demanded that Disney sell the regional sports networks as a condition of its takeover of Fox. The sale to Sinclair must still be approved by the department.

AUTOS

Detroit strikes land deals

for Fiat Chrysler factory

Land deals that will allow Fiat Chrysler to build a new assembly plant in Detroit are expected to cost the city and Michigan about $107 million.

Mayor Mike Duggan released details Friday of agreements reached for nearly 215 acres on the city's east side that the automaker wants as part of a $1.6 billion investment.

The new assembly plant is expected to add 3,850 jobs. Fiat Chrysler also plans an additional 1,100 new jobs at its adjacent Jefferson North Assembly plant to build the Jeep Grand Cherokee and a new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid models for all.

HOTELS

Marriott CEO diagnosed

with pancreatic cancer

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer. Sorenson, 60, will continue to lead the company while he undergoes treatment.

Sorenson said in a prepared release Friday that the cancer was found early and that he and his doctors are aiming for a complete cure. He will begin treatment next week.

Sorenson joined Marriott in 1996 and became CEO in 2012, the first person to hold the company's top post without the Marriott family name.