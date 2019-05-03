Cedar Point may not have a new roller coaster this season, but the Sandusky park is showing some love for a couple of its thrill machines marking milestones.

Kristy Bacni, the park's digital communications manager, said this summer will be the 30th for the Magnum XL-200 and the half-century mark for the Cedar Creek Mine Ride.

Both attractions have received some off-season love, including special signage at the entrances to mark the occasion.

The original special effects have also been restored for the summer in the Magnum's tunnel: fog, futuristic sounds and lighting.

The Cedar Creek Mine Ride will have a new sound track in the boarding station. As the coaster leaves the station, there is a new sound effect in the first tunnel. And when the trains return to the loading platform, Cedar Point says riders will encounter some "old friends from a former attraction" before they leave.

The ride's faux mine shaft along the midway will also have some new effects.

Cedar Point opens for the season May 11. For more, visit cedarpoint.com.

