COPLEY — A Copley-Fairlawn Middle School student has been charged with inducing panic and threatening violence after he was accused Thursday of threatening to "shoot up the school," township police said.

The 14-year-old student allegedly made the threat after an argument with other students in the afternoon. The incident wasn't reported right away. A staff member later learned about it and alerted police at 9:30 p.m.

"There were some people that heard him say something to the effect that he was going to come back and shoot up the school," Police Chief Michael Mier said Friday. "[The student] told our officers that he made a statement that was somewhat threatening but not that threatening, not anything specific and not anything about shooting up the school. But that was what was heard by some other students."

The student was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The boy didn't have access to weapons, the chief said. Police were at the school Friday morning as a precaution.

"At no time was there anybody in danger that we know of," Mier said. "It appears he just voiced a threat out of frustration."