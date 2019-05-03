A Fairlawn planning commission meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, May 31 to discuss the planned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Hospital on Embassy Parkway.

The meeting will be held in city council chambers at Fairlawn City Hall, 3487 S. Smith Road.

A Summit County Common Pleas judge recently ordered the commission to reconsider its approval for the $100 million project because the body didn’t take into account whether the height of the facility is compatible with the surrounding residential property.

Crystal Clinic announced plans last year to build a nearly 50-foot tall, 160,000-square-foot hospital with 12 operating rooms and 60 inpatient beds in the Embassy Park commercial park.

The project has faced fierce criticism from homeowners in Bath whose properties abut the park.

A meeting scheduled for April 29 to discuss the case was canceled because not enough members of the planning commission would have been present at the meeting. The commission had also been set to discuss the case at its April 11 meeting, but it was withdrawn from the agenda the day before the meeting.