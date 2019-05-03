If you think local cities are going to the dogs, you'd be right.

From Twinsburg in northern Summit County to Canal Fulton in Stark County, west to Granger Township and Wadsworth in Medina County and then east to the Portage County section of Mogadore, dog parks dot the landscape of the Greater Akron area.

The latest opened Friday in Green, where Mayor Gerard Neugebauer christened the Arliss Park Dog Park. To mark the occasion and celebrate Arbor Day, the city planted, appropriately, a dogwood tree.

And then, the gates to the 1.87-acre park – 1.3 acres dedicated to big dogs and a half acre for the miniature poodles and pugs of the dog world – were opened.

Neugebauer said the reason his city decided to add a dog park was simple.

“People like dog parks,” Neugebauer said. “When you talk with people, they say, ‘Hey, we would like a dog park.’ ”

Even youngsters expressed their desire for a place to let their pets run free, the mayor said.

“Probably one of the most touching was a letter from a young lady who said she’d really like a dog park,” he said.

The mayor doesn’t have a dog now, but he grew up with one and is a big fan. Neugebauer said the new addition to Arliss adds to the menu of parks and recreation possibilities in the city at a relatively low cost.

“We had land at Ariss that wasn’t being used,” he said. “It’s one more amenity in that park.”

The mayor said reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, and corporate members of the city have jumped in to help. Aqua provided water foundations for humans and dogs. Pet Supplies Plus donated waste disposal stations and waste bags. The list goes on.

As the park is broken in, a small group of dog owners will evaluate it and make recommendations for use of the park and changes to it.

“We’re trying to let the dog lovers have some control over the features,” he said.

The bark and the bite

There’s no doubt dog parks are popular. Since 2009, the number of parks in the largest 100 U.S. cities has increased 74 percent from 466 to 810 parks, according to the Trust for Public Land’s annual City Parks Survey. Portland, Oregon, alone has 35, and New York City boasts 145.

But the leash-free zones don’t come without risks, dog experts say.

Barberton Veterinary Clinic veterinarian Lauren Terihay said that dog parks can be dangerous places for both canines and their human companions.

“I do like them, but you still have to proceed with caution,” Terihay said. “There’s always a potential for problems.”

Threats can come directly from dogs that bully or attack other dogs, or indirectly from diseases and parasites.

“You have to make sure your dog is up-to-date with all its vaccinations,” Terihay said. “You’re going to be around different dogs [whose] vaccination status is not known.”

Terihay said she’s tended to dogs, usually small dogs, that have been injured at dog parks. She said she prefers the separation of dog parks into distinct areas for large and small dogs. But she also prefers a smaller park overall because it enables dog owners keep their eyes on their pets at all times.

“I do think they serve a good purpose,” she said, “but they need to be done the right way.”

More and more

Cuyahoga Falls has had a dog park since 2005 at Keyser Park on the west side of the city. But sometime this summer, if all goes as planned, it will have another in the popular Water Works Park. That one is being built in an area southwest of the playground parallel to the railroad tracks.

Ward 7 Councilman Jerry L. James said that the park is already frequented by dog walkers and a dog park there will provide better access for residents on the east side of the city.

“There are a lot of folks that bring their dogs down to Water Works Park,” James said. “They want them to run free.”

James has an older dog that probably wouldn’t fit in at a park, but said he used to take his dog to Bow Wow Beach in Stow. He said he now walks his dog through Water Works Park and his experience with other dogs and their owners give him confidence the new park will be a success.

“You’re not sure how your dog is going to react,” he said. “Most of the dogs are pretty amiable.”

Just south in Akron, dogs run free at the city’s BARC – Akron Dog Park. An Akron councilman at the time, Mayor Dan Horrigan pushed for the dog park.

“As the trail was finishing up that section, a group of residents from wards 1 and 8 brought the idea forward for me and Bob Keith [then-Ward 8 Councilman],” the mayor said in an email. “There was tremendous public support and I felt that it was a great idea and relatively inexpensive. Creating the Akron Dog Park was an easy way to represent the citizens and improve quality of life.”

In Green, Mayor Neugebauer said that following Friday’s opening will be a grand opening celebration Saturday with a K-9 dog show from the Ohio Highway Patrol and refreshments.

“It’s just kind of all things dog for a couple of days,” he said.

Even before the opening, he said the dog park at Ariss Park might not be the city’s last.

“I’ve already had people say, ‘Let’s have more than one dog park’,” he said.

Akron area