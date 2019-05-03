JACKSON TWP. — Meijer finally could be coming to Stark County.

The grocery supercenter chain, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has filed paperwork with the Stark County Regional Planning Commission that details plans for a store along Fulton Drive NW on Tam O'Shanter golf course property.

The chain has been rumored for several years to be interested in opening a Stark County location. It has been expanding into Northeast Ohio, opening stores in Stow and Mentor, with another store planned for Brimfield Township.

Plans submitted by Meijer will be reviewed Tuesday during the Regional Planning Commission's monthly meeting. The project includes a 159,264-square-foot main building and a separate building for a gas station/convenience store. Plans also include a garden center and outdoor sales area adjacent to the main building.

Divided property

Tam O'Shanter closed last year and the 287-acre property is being divided into a 62-acre commercial area along Fulton Drive NW and 225 acres of parks to the south. Stark Parks plans to develop 185 acres fronting on Hills & Dales Street NW for passive activities, such as hiking, while Jackson Township will use 40 acres closer to the retail district for athletic fields.

ABC Development, based in Medina, is developing the retail district for the company that owns Tam O'Shanter.

Bob Acciarri, with the development company, acknowledged that Meijer has expressed an interest in the site. He said ABC and Meijer remain in the due diligence phase of the project, and filing with regional planning is part of that process.

Acciarri said his company has been working with the county parks district and Jackson Township on a multi-use, public-private development.

"It's been an interesting project from that point of view," he said.

Meijer is a privately held, family-owned company. It started as a grocery store chain in 1934, and is credited with launching the supercenter concept — combining a department store and grocery — with a store it built in 1962. Meijer has more than 240 locations, with about half in Michigan and others in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Design details

Plans filed with the county indicate that Meijer will use 15.7 acres — two different lots — of the 62 acres set aside for retail development.

The building will sit on 14 acres and face Fulton, with an access drive from Fulton Drive leading to the parking lot and extending toward the rear of the building. The access road running south from Fulton Drive NW will connect with an access road that intersects with Everhard Road NW and runs east behind the building.

The gas/convenience store sits east of the main store. The gas station will be accessed from Belden Greens Circle NW, a proposed street that will intersect at Fulton Drive and extend south into the development. Another access road will connect the Meijer's store parking lot with the gas station and Belden Greens Circle NW.

A plat filed with the planning commission in January breaks the 62 acres into seven lots that vary in size. A one-acre lot sits between the 14 acres designated for the main building and a 1.73-acre lot where the gas station would be built.

The Tam O'Shanter property operated as a 36-hole golf course for 90 years until closing last November. The course's owners — most of them descendants of developer T.K.Harris, who built the course — for the most part live outside the area and opted to close the business and sell the land.

Stark Parks has started the process of developing the southern portion of the property, while Jackson Township is working on plans for its section. Plans indicate that the township athletic fields will be accessible via Belden Green Circle NW.