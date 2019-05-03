Zander Hart keeps a strip of four tiny pictures showing himself, his cousin Aroara Sayre and her girlfriend McKenzie Crouse, mugging for a camera inside a photo booth a couple of years ago.

The teenagers stick out their tongues, they scowl, they smile like this carefree moment might go on forever.

But McKenzie, 18, died by suicide in 2017, leaving a blanket of grief that still hangs heavy on her friends.

The Beacon Journal/Ohio.com first reported on McKenzie’s suicide last month when her mother — as administrator of McKenzie’s estate — filed a malpractice lawsuit against Summa Health and others who treated her daughter for depression in the days before her death.

After the story was published, Zander’s mother, Chyenne Hart, contacted a reporter and said she had more to share about McKenzie’s life.

In the last three months before she died, McKenzie lived with the Hart family in Barberton, sharing a room with Zander, sleeping on the bottom bunk of his bed, Chyenne said.

McKenzie, who was gay, ended up there after a falling out with her mother, Chyenne, Zander, Aroara and others close to McKenzie said.

“Her mom would tell her every day she prayed to Jesus for her to become straight,” Aroara said during an interview last week.

McKenzie’s mother, Kelly Panezott, repeatedly declined through her attorney to be interviewed for this article. In an email, attorney Edward J. Heben Jr., said suggestions that McKenzie’s mother kicked her out of the home were untrue.

“McKenzie's mother did not kick her out of her own home after McKenzie came out to her as gay or at any other time,” he said. “In fact McKenzie came out as gay years before she moved in with the Barberton woman. That is not a true story at all.”

Kelly shared her grief in a public Facebook post in February 2018, about four months after McKenzie’s suicide:

“There were a lot of people who blamed me for my daughter’s death because I wasn’t happy that she was gay but the bottom line is I LOVE MY DAUGHTER MORE THAN LIFE ITSELF. I accepted her for her and made sure I told her and showed her how much I luv her everyday. I feel more guilt than anyone can imagine and blame myself daily. I don’t need anyone else to blame me. I miss my baby and I would do anything to bring her back.”

Losing McKenzie

Aroara Sayre said her friends knew she was a lesbian when she was in her young teens.

She was fairly certain her family would accept her, too, because she had relatives who had come out to them with no trouble.

“But I was nervous,” Aroara, now 17, recalled last week while sitting in her Aunt Chyenne’s house.

Aroara told her family she was gay in a text message to her mom, her aunts and her grandma after she started dating.

Her mom, who hadn’t suspected her daughter was a lesbian, was the first to respond.

“She said ‘I love you’ and ‘I’ll love you no matter what’,” Aroara said, sitting next to her mom, Tiffany “Beth” Hamilton.

“It’s unconditional,” Beth said.

McKenzie had a different experience, Aroara recalled.

McKenzie’s mother told McKenzie she was breaking God’s rules and could somehow change who she loved, Aroara said.

For awhile, McKenzie and her mother lived at loggerheads. When McKenzie’s mother found out the two girls were dating, she gave McKenzie a choice — drop Aroara or immediately move out, Aroara, Zander and other members of their family said.

McKenzie left with some clothes, her high school diploma and what she could carry, her friends said. She stayed with several friends for awhile, before Aroara’s mom let her live with her family. But Beth said she soon worried the girls were getting too close, too quickly.

Beth’s sister Chyenne — who already knew McKenzie from family gatherings and whose own teenage daughter is bisexual — agreed McKenzie could move in with her family a couple blocks from Barberton High School.

Her son, Zander, 14, said last week he happily shared his room with McKenzie, whom he described as his best friend.

McKenzie and his family went to all of his football games — home and away.

“I wasn’t very good and [McKenzie] always made fun of me,” Zander said, chuckling about the memories.

Zander and McKenzie, who had the same size feet, became so close, they even shared shoes.

But there were problems. Beth was increasingly worried that the relationship Aroara and McKenzie had was not good for either one of them. They had to be together — or on Facetime — all the time or they were miserable, she said.

Both teens also had a history of depression and self harm.

In October 2017, Aroara told her mom she was considering hurting herself. Beth said she took her daughter to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she was admitted.

About the same time, Chyenne — who considered herself McKenzie’s second mom — said she admitted to the intensive care unit at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls for pneumonia.

McKenzie was suddenly without two important people in her life. On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, McKenzie texted her mother and said she was depressed and suicidal.

Her mom took her to Summa Akron City Hospital, which transferred her to a locked mental health floor at St. Thomas Hospital, where a doctor said she expected McKenzie to spend “more than two midnights.”

But there was a fire in the basement of St. Thomas the next morning. McKenzie was transferred back to City Hospital and released with medication but without an overnight hospital stay, the lawsuit brought by her mother said.

Summa Health has declined to discuss what happened with McKenzie because of the litigation.

McKenzie apparently spent the night at her mother’s Timbertop home. On Saturday, Kelly her mother then drove McKenzie to St. Thomas to pick up her things and dropped her off at the Hart family’s home in Barberton, Chyenne said.

Chyenne also was released from the hospital Saturday.

That afternoon, Beth and McKenzie got into an argument about Aroara, who was scheduled to be released Monday from Akron Children’s.

Beth told McKenzie her relationship with Aroara would have to change when Aroara was released.

“I wasn’t breaking them up, I just wanted to create space,” Beth said.

Chyenne said McKenzie texted her and said she was depressed and wanted to talk. But Chyenne, just home from the hospital, was dozing and asked if it could wait until after she took a nap.

That evening, McKenzie asked Zander if she could tag along to a party with his friends, but he said they didn’t want her to come.

Some time after, McKenzie disappeared.

The family looked for her on the streets between their home and a Circle K, where McKenzie walked to buy cigarettes, but she wasn’t there.

McKenzie’s mom stopped at the Barberton house Sunday or Monday to check on her and asked Chyenne to call her when McKenzie turned up, Chyenne said.

“On Monday, I didn’t feel right. Something was wrong,” Chyenne sad.

Zander, without his mom’s permission, decided to skip school mid-day. As he was walking home, a friend stopped him and said he saw McKenzie in his backyard.

She was dead.

LGBTQ youths at risk

At a time when many Americans are embracing the gay community — in recent surveys, a majority now support gay marriage and 68 percent would support a gay presidential candidate — obstacles remain, particularly for teens in the LGBTQ community.

Lesbian, gay and bisexual youths are nearly five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to their straight counterparts, according to The Trevor Project, a national crisis intervention and suicide prevention group for LTBTQ people under age 25.

Gay youth who are rejected by their families are 8.4 times as likely to have attempted suicide as their gay peers who are generally accepted by their families, The Trevor Project reports.

In Akron, CANAPI — an organization to promote the well-being of the LGBTQ community — has a program to help young people who are estranged from their families.

The program, LGBTQ Youth Housing, is open to anyone ages 13 to 24 who suddenly loses their home after coming out. The program finds young people a place to live, pays for a security deposit, a first month’s rent and essentials like groceries.

It also helps with budgeting, said MJ Eckhouse, an outreach specialist for the group.

McKenzie’s friends last week said they didn’t know about the program — or anything for LGBTQ people their age in Greater Akron.

Holding onto memories

The days before McKenzie’s suicide are a blur for Chyenne because she was so sick, she said.

But looking back now, more than 18 months later, she fears McKenzie felt abandoned.

She wonders if McKenzie sought psychiatric treatment hoping to be admitted to Akron Children’s so she could see Aroara.

She wonders if things would have turned out differently if her pneumonia would have hit a week earlier or later.

And what if she would have skipped napping Saturday afternoon when McKenzie wanted to talk. Would McKenzie still be alive?

“These are the questions I ask myself,” said Chyenne, who still tears when talking about McKenzie. “I think she had a lot of demons with not being accepted.”

Aroara said last week she is back in therapy.

She tried to date again, but said her girlfriend dumped her because she couldn’t let go of McKenzie.

Zander, meanwhile, no longer sleeps in the bunk beds he and McKenzie shared. He couldn’t imagine her not being there, he said, so his older brother took them down.

His mother said she worries about Zander because he won’t talk about McKenzie even though he still wears the shoes they shared.

Chyenne's family has returned most of the belongings that McKenzie left behind to her mother.

But Zander refused to let go of his memories — McKenzie’s Woodridge Local Schools identification cards, a medal she received at high school graduation, the photo booth pictures snapped long ago of him, Aroara and McKenzie on a carefree day.