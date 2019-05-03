Channing Frye is known for his three-point shot. Well, and winning an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Soon, he may be known for craft beer, too.

Frye, who retired this year from the Cavaliers after a 13-year NBA career, is teaming up with Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake to brew a special fruited IPA. Proceeds will benefit Athletes vs Crohn's & Colitis, a charity founded by current Cavalier Larry Nancy Jr. and Noah Weber.

Frye and Nance stopped by the brewery Wednesday to spitball ideas.

"We spent the entire afternoon sipping beers and talking about what [Frye] wanted in a beer," brewer Pete Velez said. "He was very specific and very cool. ... He’s no slouch when it comes to craft beer. He knows what he’s talking about."

The beer — which doesn't have a name yet — will be available on draft and in six-packs of cans. Velez expects that it will hit the market in June.

He added that they are still working out which fruit to use.

"We're testing a few different flavors," he said.

Frye wasn't immediately available for comment.

Sibling Revelry teased the collaboration on Facebook, saying, "As Channing Frye kicks off his retirement, we've teamed up on a very cool project for a great cause. Keep an eye out for official details very soon – you won't want to miss it!"

The collaboration came about after Sibling Revelry noticed that Frye was drinking one of its beers during his retirement announcement. The brewery then reached out to him to see if they could work together.

Velez, who had never hung out with professional athletes before, described both Frye and Nance as down to earth.

"They could not have been cooler guys," he said. "It made it more exciting to work with them."