The city of Akron and the deputy sheriff’s union are going to court over eight parking spaces behind the downtown police station and municipal courthouse.

The city installed meters last year along the eight parking spaces on Broadway Avenue near University Avenue and started letting the general public park use them in October. The city’s public service department would not tell the Beacon Journal why the spaces were made public because the lawsuit has been filed.

The Fraternal Order of Police Local 139, which represents Summit County deputies, sued this week. The union alleges that removing the buffer created by parking for authorities only has jeopardized the safety of the entire county, not just deputies who park in them.

That’s because the adjacent building in which these employees work houses the central communications for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, including a dispatch center that coordinates officers for Springfield Township, the Metro Parks and the county.

“That’s one of the main pieces of concern here,” said attorney Mark Guidetti of Diemert and Associates, a Cleveland firm representing the deputies' union. “The Local 139 is looking out for more than the safety of everyone in the building here. If those dispatch services go down, that would impact the entire county and hinder safety forces from doing their jobs.”

Guidetti is building his client’s case on an executive order issued by President Barack Obama in 2013.

The Oval Office edict, known as “Presidential Policy Directive 21, Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience,” names “government facilities” used for “emergency services” as “designated critical infrastructure sectors … that require safeguarding.”

Guidetti cites Department of Homeland Security policy developed after “a series of coordinated attacks were launched (on 9/11) against the economic, military and political infrastructure of the United States, resulting in a more vigilant focus on protecting critical infrastructure across the country.”

Guidetti would not specify which acts of terror the building is now vulnerable to since the city has allowed the public to park close. “It’s a common sense issue that if you have an exposed area of the building, there are serious safety risks that are presented,” he said.

The city would not comment on any potential, new threat. Guidetti could not speak to why public parking is allowed outside other government buildings downtown, including City Hall and the Oliver Ocasek Government Office Building, which is in the same block as the police station, county courthouse and municipal court system.

Guidetti said the Local 139 contacted the city but a resolution could not be reached. So the union filed the lawsuit, which will be heard by Judge Allison Breaux in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

