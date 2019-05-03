The new Starbucks and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt at the East End retail strip center in Akron will celebrate their recent openings with samples, give-a-ways and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The event is free and open to the public.

Food trucks will be on site with items available for purchase.

The Starbucks and Handel's are among the first retail enterprises that East End has landed.

Representatives from Eighty-Three

Brewery and Marques Restaurant, two establishments planning to soon locate at the East End.

The East End, east of downtown Akron, is a 1.4-million-square-foot, mixed-use redevelopment at the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. campus in Akron. East End includes more than 100 apartments.

The Starbucks and Handel’s are in a the new retail building at the corner of East Market and Cook streets. The Handel’s opened Monday and the Starbucks opened the previous week.

For the opening celebration Thursday, May 9, parking will be available in a lot behind the retail site and next to the Hilton Garden Inn.

Attending will be Stuart Lichter, founder and head of Industrial Realty Group, the California-based company that bought and is redeveloping the Goodyear campus; Scott Grzelewski, chief operating officer of AVI, which is the operator of the Starbucks; Jennifer Mathew, owner and managing partner of Handel’s Ice Cream; and Margo Sommerville, Akron City Council president.

The East End project is a joint venture between Industrial Realty Group LLC and Industrial Commercial Properties LLC of Solon.

