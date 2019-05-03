COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal court ruling Friday declaring Ohio's congressional map as drawn by ruling Republicans is unconstitutional.



The unanimous decision gives the GOP-dominated Ohio General Assembly until June 14 to draw lines for the 2020 election that will meet the court's approval.



“Ohioans already voted to reform how we draw our congressional maps," Yost, a Republican, said in a statement. "This protracted opinion takes that decision out of the hands of the people and is a fundamentally political act that has no basis whatsoever in the Constitution. Ohio will seek a stay of this decision and appeal it."



The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in March on a pair of gerrymandering cases — one a Republican gerrymander in North Carolina and the other a Democratic gerrymander in Maryland — that could set new legal precedent on the drawing of congressional boundaries.



Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, one of the groups that filed the court challenge, said the ruling “ensures that voters’ voices will be restored. Ohio voters have been without fair congressional district maps since 2011, and the panel’s decision today means that they will be fairly represented in future elections.”



She said the decision will lay the groundwork for a revamped congressional map-drawing process already approved by Ohio voters that would start with the 2022 election.



Ohio voters OK'd a revamped process for redrawing a congressional map starting in 2021, following the new census count.



The goal of the new congressional redistricting process is for a map drawn with significant bipartisan support — either by the legislature or, if that fails, a seven-member commission of three statewide officeholders and four legislators.



GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose said, "Ohioans overwhelmingly approved our bipartisan effort to create a better process to draw congressional districts following the 2020 census. Make no mistake, our office will work with county boards of elections to administer fair, accurate and secure elections in 2020, pending the conclusion of the judicial process."



Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof reacted defiantly to the judges' decree. "Make no mistake, this politically motivated lawsuit was brought for the sole purpose of helping Democrat candidates win more seats," the Medina Republican said. "It does so at the expense of Ohio’s voters, who would be forced to vote under three different congressional maps in four calendar years. That is bad public policy and is unfair to the people of Ohio."



The three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati ruled that district boundaries were manipulated for partisan gain by Republican mapmakers after the 2010 census and violate voters' rights to democratically select their representatives. The ruling blocks Ohio from holding another election under the current map.



The "intent to disadvantage Democratic voters and entrench Republican representatives in power dominated the map-drawing process," the court found in its ruling. "No legitimate justification accounts for its extremity ... the 2012 map dilutes the votes of Democratic voters by packing and cracking them into districts that are so skewed toward one party that the electoral outcome is predetermined."



Voting rights groups filed the lawsuit over the 2012 lines, contending Republicans illegally manipulated the drawing of district lines to pack Democrats into a few districts while Republicans emerged with large advantages in others stacked with likely GOP voters.



"In this case, the bottom line is that the dominant party in state government manipulated district lines in an attempt to control electoral outcomes and thus direct the political ideology of the state’s congressional delegation," the court said in its nearly 300-page ruling.



"The current redistricting plan distributes voters in such a way that, even though the Democratic and Republican Parties are running in the same races, Democratic candidates must run a significantly longer distance to get to the same finish line."



The three judges who handed down the ruling are Karen Nelson Moore, Timothy S. Black and Michael H. Watson. Moore was appointed by Democrat President Bill Clinton and Black was appointed by Democrat President Barack Obama. Watson, a former Franklin County judge who was Gov. George V. Voinovich's top lawyer in the 1990s, was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush.



The opinion specifically cited the Republican lines drawn in the Columbus area to hand Democrat Joyce Beatty the "safe" seat she now holds while carving up the other turf for safe Republican districts held by Republicans Steve Stivers and Troy Balderson (and previously by Pat Tiberi).



"They drew a new District 3 in Franklin County, efficiently concentrating Democratic voters together in an area sometimes referred to as the 'Franklin County Sinkhole.' This strategy allowed them to secure healthy Republican majorities in neighboring Districts 12 and 15."



However, Republicans headed off serious dissent from black Democratic lawmakers by drawing the 3rd district in a way it could be won by an African American. Indeed, Beatty became Ohio's second black member of Congress in the ensuing election, and she has easily won re-election every since.



But after Friday's ruling, Rep. Stephanie Howse, R-Cleveland, president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, praised the prospect of a new map: "For too long our communities have suffered and been marginalized through an abuse of power with gerrymandering."



Ohio Democratic Chairman David Pepper said, "As a factual matter, this is a damning decision, confirming what we have said for a long time: through a secretive process, Ohio Republican leaders rigged elections in this state for the entire decade, depriving voters of a meaningful choice in almost every legislative election since 2011."



Last year, Republicans received 52 percent of the congressional vote but won 75 percent of the seats. According to an AP analysis, Ohio's maps allowed Republicans to hold three more seats than they otherwise should hold due to gerrymandering.







Dispatch reporter Jim Siegel contributed to this story.