STOW — City police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lauren Nicole Sheppard was last seen at her home in Stow by her mother on March 3. She left carrying a small duffel bag.

Lauren is described as 5-foot-3 with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be in Akron, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Stow police at 330-689-5700.