A South Carolina truck driver whose rape and kidnapping case was dismissed in Summit County because of a speedy trial issue is now facing federal charges.

Anthony Ingram, 32, has been indicted in U.S. District Court in Cleveland on charges of kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Ingram could face additional charges, said Mike Tobin, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Tobin said. “Our primary goal was to get this defendant charged -- and off the street.”

The victim, who lives outside Ohio and is in her mid-20s, told investigators she was raped on the Ohio Turnpike in Hudson on Aug. 10 by a truck driver who removed the battery from her phone and told her he’d bought her from another man for $500. She said the man held a gun to her head, threatened to kill her and then assaulted her, according to court records.

The woman reported the assault to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and troopers arrested Ingram, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, on Aug. 11 and charged him with rape and kidnapping in Stow Municipal Court.

Stow Judge Kim Hoover set Ingram’s bond at $50,000. Unable to post this bond, Ingram was held at the Summit County Jail.

Ingram waived a preliminary hearing in the Stow court and his case was bound over to Summit County Common Pleas Court Aug. 17. The Stow clerk sent the records it had on the case to the Summit County clerk’s office, which provided them to the prosecutor’s office.

Ingram’s 90-day speedy-trial deadline passed without the rape and kidnapping case being presented to a grand jury. A Summit County judge dismissed the caseNov. 14.

This rare occurrence — caused by a communication breakdown between the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office and the highway patrol — prompted changes to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Since these steps were taken, no other speedy-trial issues have arisen, prosecutors say.

Read more later today on Ohio.com and in Saturday's Beacon Journal.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705, swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.