WOOSTER — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County Coroner are investigating an apparent suicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Wayne County Jail.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer found a 47-year-old man alone and unresponsive in his locked cell at 1:40 p.m. Thursday. The inmate, Donald Dean Tanner, of Rittman, was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m. after being transported to Wooster Community Hospital.

The corrections officer found Tanner unresponsive while making a routine check, and called for help. The officer opened the cell door and began CPR, according to the release.

Corrections officers continued attempts to revive Tanner until paramedics from the Wooster Fire Department arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Tanner was arrested on an outstanding warrant for receiving stolen property and brought to jail on April 28, according to the release.

The last suicide in the jail took place in November 2013, Sheriff’s Capt. Doug Hunter said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also call the local crisis response line at 330-264-9029.