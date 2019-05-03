STOW — “Positive,” said one. “Stagnant,” reported several others.

The responses were varied as the city sought the public’s input to assess whether Stow is headed in the right direction.

A listening session was conducted Thursday evening to gather comments directly from residents about successes and challenges in the city and to determine what officials should focus on in the future. Leading the event were representatives of The Impact Group, an independent research company hired by the city.

“We want to hear both good and bad,” Mayor John Pribonic said. “The more information that we get from you today and throughout this month, the better we can ... help you out.”

Overall, how do you feel things are going in the city of Stow, moderator Samantha Booth asked. What do you believe is the best thing about the city, she inquired, and what are Stow’s biggest challenges? Is there something that is uniquely Stow, Booth encouraged residents to ponder.

A recurring theme raised by audience members was whether the city will be developing a City Center near City Hall. Pribonic, who assumed the office in November, has said he hopes to transform Stow into a destination. Since developing the city’s 2006 comprehensive plan, officials have envisioned a walkable retail development at the City Center complex and adjacent undeveloped property.

Pribonic has said the development might not include any type of retail, but will include a place where people can meet and community events can be staged. Construction of an amphitheater and the installation of a play trail at the City Center site near the corner of Graham and Darrow roads is being pursued.

Last month City Council denied the administration permission to purchase a residence at 3940 Darrow Road, which could have paved the way for future land use options at the City Center, including the potential construction of a recreation center by a private developer.

“I’m concerned about the non-purchase of the property next door,” one woman said, adding, “whether it’s used this year or 10 years from now, we’ve got to have that property ... and the price isn’t going down.”

That sentiment was shared by several others, who described Stow as “a crossroads community” and one which evokes “a sense of isolation without a downtown.” The city needs something resembling the First & Main development in Hudson, one person suggested. Another asked why it’s been so difficult for Stow to offer a recreation center or pool when neighboring communities boast them.

“What we’re talking about is an identity,” another observed, saying Stow doesn’t really have one.

Many audience members lauded the city school system, its senior programs and “the energy” they say Pribonic has brought to Stow in his short tenure. At the same time, some expressed frustration with City Council, saying certain members “seem happy to stop things from happening.” They asserted “an old boys network” exists, which needs to be replaced by more diverse representation.

“I’ve lived in Stow for 41 years,” one man said, “and I see all these communities next to us — Tallmadge, (Cuyahoga) Falls and Hudson — going forward and we’re just watching them go forward.”

“Everything is growing around us,” agreed another. “There are a lot of opportunities around us — just not here.”

Citizen input from the meeting, as well as data from a survey, will be used in making decisions on how to proceed. Community leaders attended invitation-only input sessions on April 30 and May 1.

If you were unable to attend Thursday’s session, use the following link to provide your feedback, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TSLD2DP, or pick up a hard copy of the survey at Stow City Hall, 3760 Darrow Road. The survey will close June 1.

“The Impact Group will compile the data collected from the survey responses, and from the listening sessions,” according to Linda Nahrstedt, city parks and recreation director. “Mid- to-late June, they will present data to the administration, and then to the public.”

Reporter Ellin Walsh can be reached at 330-541-9419, ewalsh@recordpub.com or @EllinWalsh_RPC.