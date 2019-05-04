Palmy Chapter No. 114, Order of the Eastern Star recently held its 119th Annual Inspection of Officers with 28 members and 20 visitors present for the event.



An Inspection, conducted by a representative of the Worthy Grand Matron, in this case Deputy Grand Matron Margaret "Peggy" Campano, is of the Opening, Initiation, and Closing Ceremonies of the Order.



During the course of the evening, Past Matron, 50 Year, and Life Member Marjorie Aemmer was presented the Rob Morris Jewel, awarded by the General Grand Chapter and presented by Worthy Matron Joyce Kuss. The award is presented to members who promote membership in the Order by being a signer on petitioners’ applications.



The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. Worldwide, there are more than 500,000 members. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century by Rob Morris, lawyer, educator, and noted Freemason, to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity.



While the Order of the Eastern Star has evolved over the centuries, it still remains rooted in its charitable endeavors and fraternal fellowship.



For more information, visit the website at www.ohoes.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/palmy114/.