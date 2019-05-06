The safety of patients who want to harm themselves or others is the central concern for planners working toward the March 2020 opening of a new pediatric mental health facility on the campus of Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The safety of patients who want to harm themselves or others is the central concern for planners working toward the March 2020 opening of a new pediatric mental health facility on the campus of Nationwide Children's Hospital.

But they also want to create a space that engenders hope and healing.

It hasn't been easy.

Using a "mock-up" space in the basement of an outpatient center, designers, architects and engineers have been engaging in trial and error, proposing walls, furniture, fixtures and even paint colors, then opening them up to criticism.

The space contains a handful of rooms built to mimic what is planned for the nine-story Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion.

The $158-million facility is expected to open with 48 inpatient beds and also offer a psychiatric emergency department with 10 beds, a short-term crisis-stabilization unit with 16 beds, outpatient services, a gymnasium, a rooftop play area and spaces for research, training and community collaboration.

Input on the mock-up rooms has been given by more than 100 people, including health-care providers, other hospital staff and parents of children with mental health diagnoses. Each was asked for opinions on what will best keep children safe, and what might be a bad idea.

Planners have gone back to the drawing board a number of times, said Patty McClimon, senior vice president of strategic and facilities planning at Nationwide Children’s.

"When your primary goal is to create a place where someone can't get hurt, you are often shopping in the exact same marketplaces as they do for prisons, and it is depressing to see," she said. "So we really wanted to throw that on its head and say 'We can create that safe place and that idea that it creates optimism and hope and makes the kids feel more resilient instead of sad about being there.'"

Attention to children's mental health has grown in recent years amid various social changes, including the increase in the rate of suicide for children ages 10 to 14 by 190 percent from 2007 to 2017, according to Dr. David Axelson, chief of Nationwide Children's psychiatric department and behavioral health services.

Axelson said there has been a huge increase in the number of children who have been visiting the main hospital's emergency department with mental health needs.

"That was one of the catalysts for us to really think differently about 'How can we best handle his crisis in the most effective way?'" he said.

Leaders at children's hospitals across the country are grappling with the issue, and many have been impressed by Nationwide Children's thoughtful approach to planning, said Amy Knight, chief operating officer of the national Children's Hospital Association.

Children needing mental-health inpatient care have often been placed in general medical rooms, with wires and machines that aren't necessary, Knight said. Instead, she said, they need a safe, comfortable space and healing environment, more like a bedroom where they can go for respite following treatment that generally takes place in other areas.

Axelson said the goal at Nationwide Children's has been to design a system of care that can be adapted elsewhere. Knight said she expects the facility to serve as a model, not just from a building perspective but also for the community engagement needed to support mental health care facilities, which are not moneymakers.

The mock-up area offers such features as barricade-resistant doors, scratch-resistant cabinets, foam beds for parents, limited hard edges, plastic benches and a plastic chair that spins and wiggles. One room, for patients who might engage in behaviors such as head-banging, is outfitted completely with foam — from the floors and walls to the furniture — so restraints aren't required. Another features an overhead light with changing colors that that children can control using an iPad.

Bathrooms have doors held up with Velcro. Different shower fixtures and door handles have been tried out to make sure they can't be used for ligatures, and drains need to be difficult to plug.

Other goals are to make the space similar to the main hospital, with high ceilings, wide hallways, lots of light and the butterflies-and-birds motif, Axelson said.

"It's a fun, friendly focus, but also very safe," he said. "So safety is really the key component to anything that we do here. We're getting feedback from parents and caregivers. They want a beautiful place but they also say 'your primary concern, though, is to make sure my child is safe.'"

Nationwide Children's commitment reflects the work being done by children's hospitals across Ohio, said Nick Lashutka, president and CEO of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association.

He said each of the six association members has mental and behavioral health as a cornerstone of their individual hospital strategic plans. Last fall the association board "put a stake in the ground" to make mental health a priority through stigma-reducing, treatment and prevention efforts, he said.

"It is the crisis of our time, and there are needs across the care continuum — from prevention to treatment — and we've got to deal with all of them in a serious manner or we're really at risk of losing a generation of kids."

For warning signs that a young person might be considering suicide, go to www.youthsuicidewarningsigns.org. For help, reach Ohio's 24/7 Crisis Text Line, by texting 4HOPE to 741741. By phone, contact the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-221-5445; the Teen Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-294-3300; or the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255/TALK (or 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish speakers).