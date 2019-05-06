LOUDONVILLE — Loudonville’s bike path, which runs from the pedestrian/bicycle bridge in Riverside Park south to the southern village limits on Ohio 3, has been resurfaced.



Sarver Paving of Ashland completed the resurfacing work Wednesday, May 1.



According to Chris Tuttle, who chairs the Bike Path Committee, an offshoot of the Mohican Area Growth Foundation, cost to resurface the pathway was $54,000.



"We had set aside $41,000 raised over the past 11 years from the Mohican 5K event, held each October, and had to borrow the balance, $13,000, to complete the work," Tuttle said. "We are now conducting fundraising efforts to complete paying off the project."



Individuals and organizations wishing to donate to the resurfacing work should make checks payable to the Mohican 5K Pathway Fund, and mail or deliver to the Loudonville-Mohican Chamber of Commerce, 136 W. Main St., Loudonville, Tuttle said.



The bike path was constructed by volunteers in 2006 through 2008, when the first Mohican 5K was conducted, Tuttle said.



He said the work done by Sarver this spring included a significant amount of patching followed by complete resurfacing.



"We did the work now so the pathway will be ready for the vacation season," Tuttle said.



The bike path connects downtown Loudonville with the Mohican State Park Class A Campground, which is located on Ohio 3 just south of the village corporation limits.