Continuing to celebrate In-Demands Jobs Week, today we highlight Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative, Inc., 17 S. Liberty St., New Concord. Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Coop. employs the in-demand job of power lineman. We sat down with Kim Swinehart, administrative services manager, to talk about how to gain employment as a lineman with Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Coop.



Question. How many positions have you hired and filled in the last 6 months? Answer. 2. Guernsey- Muskingum Electric Coop. currently has 42 employees with 14 of them being power lineman.



Q. Do you foresee more openings in the future? A. With future retirements, yes. There will be a lot of knowledge and talent walking out our doors with retirements.



Q. Where do you post job openings? A. www.Ohiomeansjobs.com, www.indeed.com, www.Linkedin.com (depending on the position), local papers, company’s website at www.gmenergy.com and on the company Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GuernseyMuskingumElectric/.



Q. What is your application process? Do you drug screen and background check? A. Applicants can email or drop off their resume and/or fill out an application in the office. Job seekers can also email resumes to hr@gmenergy.com. Currently, our application is not available online. Resumes and applications are kept on file for 6 months from application date. Guernsey-Muskingum Electric does background check, drug screen and a pre-placement health examination.



Q. What is your interview process? A. Job seekers are screened during a phone interview. The best qualified applicants are interviewed and/or tested with a written and physical skills assessment by the hiring manager and administrative services manager. Final applicants are re-interviewed by the hiring manager and administrative services manager.



Q. What do you look for on a resume? A. Education, training and experience, as well as grammar and legibility. We like to see a cover letter.



Q. What gets a resume put in the trash? A. Lack of information. We want to know who you are and what you have done. When applying via Facebook, read the employment ad and follow the directions for submitting a resume.



Q. What do you look for in a potential employee? A. Dependable and meets qualifications. We like to look to the future to see if an applicant has potential for promotion. Linemen must live within a 30-minute response time to the New Concord office.



Q. What is the average wage of a new employee and pay increases? A. Starting wage of an entry level apprentice lineman is $25 an hour. There are pay increases through the training process. A journeyman lineman tops out at approximately $36 an hour.



Q. What benefits are offered? A. Medical, dental and vision insurance. There is a 401K with company match and a pension plan is also offered. Vacation, sick, and personal time is offered. There are many employee appreciations including lineman appreciation day in April and safety and service awards. We also provide uniforms and a safety gear allowance. All tools and personal protective equipment is provided.



Q. Are there any required trainings or certifications? A. Lineman position requires a Class A CDL (must obtain within 6 months of hire), high school diploma, trade school is beneficial, and we like to see some sort of lineman experience or 6 months of construction-type work is preferred. We work closely with the Mid-East Career Center. Also, we like for applicants to have first aid and CPR certifications, but we will put the new hire through these classes if he/she does not have them.



Q. Does your business provide any educational aide to employees? A. The company sends lineman to the Central Ohio Lineworker Training or COLT. It is a 12-week program that is completed over 4 years. There is also tuition reimbursement offered and must be approved.



