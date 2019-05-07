100 Years Ago (1910)



Nine famous Victor artists, America’s best known and most popular record makers, were to present a concert in Alliance at the Columbia Theatre. The artists were Henry Burr, Billy Murray, Albert Campbell, Byron G. Harlan, John H. Myers, Frank Croxton, Monroe Silver, Fred Van Eps, Frank Banta, the Sterling Trio and the Peerless Quartet. The concert had been arranged by two local businesses — the Cassaday Drug Co. and the Drake & Moninger Co.



Canton patrolman Charles L. Wood, a former resident of Alliance who was shot in the line of duty, learned that he would be retained as an employee of the city of Canton and be given a position that suited his capabilities. Wood had been recuperating for more than a year after being shot six times by Italian gangsters while trying to take a gun from one of them.



Sebring and Smith Township were proud to announce that although the rest of Mahoning County was lagging behind in the Liberty Loan drive, the village and township had subscribed $151,000, far more than their quota of $124,000.



George B. Haught, mechanic for headquarters Company B of the 146th Infantry, was back home in Sebring after being discharged. In 10 moths in France, he had been on the front of five big battles, including the Argonne, St. Mihiel and Flanders. He reported he had no use for German soldiers after "seeing Belgian women and girls with their tongues cut out and their fingers cut off by the brutes." Also home from the 332nd regiment where they served in Italy were Sebring soldiers Alfred Hilton, Alton Barber, Chris Wetzel, Beryl Stanley, Harry Eckelberry, Clarence Dalton, John Hopkins and Harold Weaver.



50 Years Ago (1969)



To promote goodwill between Alliance and Massillon high schools, representatives of the two student councils shared an exchange program. On one day, eight Aviator representatives spent the school day in Massillon, and on the next day, Tiger representatives spent the school day in Alliance. Representing Alliance were Michael Williams, James Fitzsimmons, Patricia Edgecomb, Diane Cole, George Golden, Thomasina Rhyne, Dan Dwyer and Janice Campbell.



Chosen as cheerleaders at Sebring McKinley High were Beth Fahnert, Joyce Close, Debbie Lalu, Leahbeth Riffle and Nancy Alberts, captain.



Marlington voters approved a 4.3-mill bond to add two rooms to Washington Elementary, add 15 rooms to Marlboro Elementary and build a middle school. The measure passed by a 66-vote margin, 1,266-1,200.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Mother Pat Stone and teenage daughter Erin Stone were featured in an article ahead of Mother’s Day for giving their time and talent in directing the Wesley Choir for 8- to 11-year-old children at Christ United Methodist Church.



Rick Bourne, a 1961 Alliance High grad and president of Formco Products in Akron, was working on developing a giant balloon that could inflate to 14 feet and have a person get inside for the Ringling Brothers Circus, which planned to use them in an illusion act at The Mirage in Las Vegas. He was being assisted by employee Taryn Raber, also of Alliance.