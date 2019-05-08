Dorothy E. Wilson, 90, formerly of Bethesda, and most recently of Barnesville, passed away, April 25, 2019, at Liza’s Place. She was born in Speidel on Aug. 6, 1928, to Sherman and Martha Cumberlidge.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Wilson; sisters, Lily Haught, Marguerite Carnahan, and Eunice Hammond; brothers, Chester, Edgar, John, and Wayne Cumberlidge.



Dorothy’s memory will forever be cherished by those who survive; her husband of 66 years, Robert Wilson of Barnesville; daughters, Patty (Sonny) Fields of Chandler, Arizona, Connie (Richard) Thompson of Belmont; son, Jerry (Evelyn) Wilson of Centerville; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Georgia Cumberlidge of Barnesville.



A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Dorothy believed that love overflows and joy never ends in a house that is blessed with family and friends. She and Robert enjoyed square dancing and traveled the country bringing many new friends into their lives. They began their square dancing days with the Grand Squares of Barnesville. Dorothy loved hummingbirds and all they had to offer; their delicate grace reminded her that life is rich, beauty is everywhere, and to celebrate the joy of every day.



Funeral services were April 30, 2019, at the Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 322 N. Main St., Bethesda. Interment followed at Ebenezer Cemetery, Bethesda.



Memorial contributions may be made to Liza’s Place, 308 Mt. St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV 26003.