CUMBERLAND — Head to The Wilds and experience an adventure unlike any other. The Wilds opened May 1 with an array of activities perfect for the spring and summer seasons. First-time guests as well as familiar visitors will enjoy all that The Wilds has to offer.



A safari park and conservation center, The Wilds combines cutting-edge conservation science and education programs with hands-on experiences. Established in 1984, The Wilds resides on nearly 10,000 acres of reclaimed surface mining land.



Home to more than 30 rare and endangered species from around the globe, The Wilds offers wide, open pastures for these species to roam and coexist. Most recently, The Wilds welcomed several newborns, including cheetah cubs, takin kids, African painted dogs, and dhole pups. These offspring are as exciting for conservationists as they are adorable for all animal lovers.



Visitors can choose to ride in a pick-up truck to feed giraffes or meet a rhino up close on a Wildside Tour or feel the breeze on an Open-Air Safari Tour while snapping breathtaking photos.



Guests can also opt to soar over the animal pastures on a Zipline Safari Tour, enjoy a relaxing Fishing Safari on one of nearly 100 lakes at The Wilds, or saddle up on a Horseback Safari through the quiet prairies.



Adventurers can also book The Wilds’ Evening at the Outpost premiere animal encounter experience. After boarding a Wildside truck with one of our animal management staff members, guests will arrive at the Safari Outpost where complimentary drinks and light appetizers will be served. Enjoy scenic views of The Wilds pastures and herds while experiencing unique encounters with giraffes and rhinos.



New this season, guests can book a Howl at the Moon Zipline Tour during a full moon on select dates in June, July and August. Led by two professionally trained guides, guests will enjoy spectacular views of the nighttime sky along with the sounds of The Wilds!



From June until September, The Wilds also offers a wide array of tours to enjoy at sunset:



The Sunset Safari Tour is a special tour with picturesque sunset views. The tour includes a buffet dinner and an Open-Air Safari Tour for viewing the animals when they are most active—at feeding time.



For those looking to get closer to the action, the Sunset Wildside Tour is a great option. This awe-inspiring tour takes guests off the beaten path and out into the pastures and also includes a buffet dinner.



The Sunset Horseback Safari is a perfect way to unwind at the end of the day while enjoying the outdoors from a unique vantage point. Sunset Horseback Safaris begin with a buffet dinner followed by approximately two hours of riding.



Guests seeking adventure at new heights should check out the Sunset Zipline Safari Tour. Go ziplining at sunset and take in the amazing panoramic views of The Wilds while zipping above and through the animal pastures.



Being a member of The Wilds has its perks. Membership includes free Open-Air Safari Tours for one year, discounts on premium safari experiences, free parking, member benefits for Nomad Ridge, the Lodge, and The Wilds’ Cabins at Straker Lake, a subscription to The Wilds’ member magazine, discounts at The Wilds’ Gift Market and Overlook Café and free or discounted admission to more than 120 zoos and aquariums.



Guests can also make it a wild weekend getaway by opting for one of The Wilds’ overnight accommodations. Nomad Ridge is an adults-only getaway that includes a private yurt overlooking the animal pastures. For larger groups of up to 12 people, the Lodge is the perfect home away from home, as guests will stay in a private luxury cabin tucked away next to one of The Wilds’ most scenic lakes. Looking for a great place to stay for the whole family? The Wilds’ Cabins at Straker Lake offers accommodations for up to six guests with comfortable living areas and kitchens. This new area is the perfect destination for a family vacation or corporate retreat, as guests can enjoy a communal dining hall where they can gather and enjoy each other’s company.



The Wilds is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May through September and weekends only in October. Pricing varies depending on the tour. For more information about The Wilds or to schedule a tour, visit TheWilds.org.