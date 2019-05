Registration begins Monday for Randolph Library’s Summer Reading: Discover "A Universe of Stories," for children who have finished kindergarten through fourth grade.



Programs take place at 1 p.m. Wednesdays from June 12 through July 17 at the Randolph Community Center, located behind the Randolph Branch of the Portage County District Library.



Those attending will learn about stars, astronauts, and aliens while having a great time. Call 330-325-7003 to register or for more information.