The following students completed their Ashland University degree requirements following the spring 2019 semester:



• Hannah Roble of Streetsboro will receive a Bachelor of Arts during Ashland University’s spring 2019 commencement ceremonies. A 2015 graduate of Streetsboro High School, Roble is majoring in religion.



• Madeline Rogowski of Streetsboro will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree. Rogowski is majoring in marketing and commercial art. The daughter of Edward and Jennifer Rogowski of Streetsboro, she is a 2014 graduate of Streetsboro High School.



• Meghan McDevitt of Mantua will receive a Bachelor of Science in business administration. She is majoring in fashion merchandising and marketing. McDevitt is a 2015 graduate of Lake Center Christian School.



Ewelina Siwik of Streetsboro, OH, will receive a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration during Ashland University's spring 2019 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Siwik is majoring in International Business. Siwik is a 2015 graduate of Streetsboro High School. Siwik is graduating with Cum Laude honors.



Cole Smith of Kent, OH, will receive a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration during Ashland University's spring 2019 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Smith is majoring in Marketing. Smith is a 2015 graduate of T Roosevelt High School.



Nicole Miller of Atwater, OH, will receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing during Ashland University's spring 2019 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Miller is majoring in Nursing. Miller is a 2015 graduate of Waterloo High School. Miller is graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors.



Alexa Barton of Kent, OH, will receive a Master of Business Administration during Ashland University's spring 2019 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Barton is majoring in Executive Management.