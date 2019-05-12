Thomas Carnes, a civil engineering major from Diamond, helped Youngstown State University’s American Society of Civil Engineers Student Chapter win awards during the recent Ohio Valley Student Conference at the University of Akron. Carnes participated in the Steel Bridge and Concrete Canoe. Carnes is also Captain of the Concrete Canoe team.



The Steel Bridge Team took first place in the competition, which involves the design, fabrication, construction, and testing of a steel structure that meets specifications set by ASCE and the American Institute of Steel Construction each year.



At the competition, the bridge is judged on the following six criteria: construction speed, lightness, stiffness, economy, efficiency and aesthetics. YSU took first place in four of the six. The Steel Bridge team now moves on to national competition.



The Concrete Canoe team took second place in the competition, which requires teams to use engineering skills to design and construct a seaworthy canoe made entirely of concrete. Each team must compete in four categories: design paper, oral presentation, final product and several racing events.



YSU students competed against teams from schools across Ohio, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania including the University of Louisville, University of Cincinnati, University of Pittsburgh and Ohio State University.