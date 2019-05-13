WOOSTER — It's uncanny, agreed Ida Sue School personnel, how accurately a 20-year-old artist in the school’s daily living skills/employment training classroom has reflected them in her work. The details in her drawings aren’t immediately apparent, but with closer scrutiny, they are very evident.



Sarah Meyer may not say much, but her 51 crayon and marker portraits show just how deeply she is observing the world around her, particularly her teachers, Ida Sue personnel, and "anyone who walks into the building," according to Ida Sue’s director of educational services, Aaron Bernstein.



All of the portraits were rendered from memory, without a reference photograph, said Bernstein.



"Everybody’s eye color is different; everybody’s glasses are shaped differently (in her pictures)," he said, noting Meyer has captured the specific characteristics of "every staff (member) that has set foot in here," including substitutes.



For example, "The secretary (Sheri Finn) always wears a vest," he said, and that’s exactly what she is pictured wearing by Meyer.



Pointing to the rows of portraits, art teacher Ashley Hewit said, "(Sarah) did all this at home without me." In fact, one morning she came to school with nine of them completed.



"Over the years, she has expressed herself with art," Bernstein said, from scrapbooking in the past to "a lot of drawing" this year.



In drawing Disney characters, she is "spot-on," said Hewit.



That was the exact description used by Bernstein to describe Meyer’s staff portraits, which, he said, if carefully examined, demonstrate artistic techniques.



During a recent interview, Meyer said her favorite Disney character is Eeyore, a new development, according to her mother, Laurie Meyer, who said for years it was Piglet.



At home, said her mother, her daughter has set up two chairs at the kitchen table — one for eating and one for art. "The coffee table is (also) full of her supplies and art work."



"She whips these out pretty quick," Laurie Meyer said of the staff portraits. "I think it takes Ashley longer to mat them."



Several of Meyer’s portraits are drawn with a three-fourths view, which is "super hard to do," said Hewit, even for her with a college degree under her belt. "She did them at home, by herself, with no instruction from anybody."



Meyer draws cousins, aunts and uncles, her mother said, even coming up with a picture of "a cousin’s wife she hasn’t met."



"(Art) has given her a new form of communication," said Hewit, noting Meyer’s artistry "tells us how she sees us."



Meyer has attended Ida Sue School since she was 3 years old, said Laurie Meyer, with just one more year to go at the school. "She has grown so much (here)."



"She’s out in the community working," said Bernstein. "We have a church we clean and one of the (area) restaurants. She also works here (at Ida Sue)."



She makes menu signs as well, said her mother, commending Meyer’s "very neat printing."



Ida Sue will be partnering with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, a state program offering pre-employment skills and job site development, Bernstein said, for six weeks over the summer, and Sarah Meyer will likely participate.



Meyer has been identified as autistic, which brings with it a wide variety of manifestations, depending upon the person, from avoiding eye contact and communication deficits to repetitive behavior, unexpected reactions to sensory stimuli and intense focus on a narrow range of interests.



While Meyer doesn’t say many words, she can say a complete sentence if her message is extremely important to her, said her mother.



Meyer made it completely clear what she wants to do this summer when asked by Hewit what is on her bucket list.



It turned out to be the zoo, and, said Meyer, the animal which tops her sightseeing agenda is a flamingo.



No doubt there will be a portrait of one hanging on the wall of her house or Ida Sue School very soon.



