The Senior Farmer’s Market Nutritional Program is, once again, being coordinated by the Portage County Senior Center, located at 705 Oakwood St., (Floor G) in Ravenna.



Coupon distribution is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4. This program allows low income seniors, age 60 and over, to access fresh fruits and vegetables, while also assisting local farmers with produce sales.



Applications are available at the senior center, The Kent Free Library, Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna, all branches of the Portage County District Library, Bryn Mawr Glen Senior Housing Apartments and Haymaker’s Farm Market.



Seniors will need to bring their completed application, proof of age and income to the senior center on distribution day. No access to the building will be available before 8 a.m. and the only available entry is through the main entrance at the side of the building. Seniors can use the elevator access to reach the ground floor. For further information, call 330-297-3456.