NORTH CANTON — As a child — before she grew up to become a pediatrician — Dr. Kelly Casper loved sledding on the hill above Glenwood Street Southwest near Whipple Avenue Northwest.

"My parents lived that direction," she said, pointing a finger from the top of that same hill.

That once-empty hill is now home to a 38,000-square-foot, $13 million Akron Children's Health Center. The facility, which will offer primary and specialty care and a host of rehabilitation services, begins accepting patients Tuesday.

And Casper will be right at home. She's one of six staff pediatricians in the primary care section, where physicians handle visits from sick children and well-child checks.

The center is practically a hospital, outfitted with a lab and X-ray area, a dozen specialists to begin with and a team of physical, occupational and speech therapists.

"It's a one-stop easy shop for all of our families," explained Lisa Aurilio, chief operating officer at Akron Children's Hospital, as she guided a media tour on Monday.

The facility is the result of multiple collaborations:

• Developer A. Altman Co. donated the building to Akron Children's. The main lobby is named after Robert C. and Ruth E. Altman, parents of the third-generation of Altman family that now runs the business.

• The Timken Foundation awarded a $1.5 million grant to the project. As a thank-you, the proper name of the structure is Timken Foundation Building at Akron Children's Hospital's Health Center, North Canton.

• Aultman Hospital provided Akron Children's a long-term lease for the land, which is situated on the Aultman North campus.

• The city of North Canton approved a 10-year Industrial and Commercial Job Creation Incentive Grant. Part of that deal enables Akron Children's to recoup about 62 percent of income taxes it pays during that span.

The building's decor (light, bright colors, with plenty of windows, and art created by local students) is modeled after the interior design of the hospital in Akron.

Upon entering the lobby of the three-floor building, visitors will see a familiar sculpture. Artist George Rhoads created a smaller version of the hospital's signature audio-kinetic "Ball Machine." The North Canton Center version is called "Incrediball Circus 2."

The Center will employ about 250 people, with 100 there at any given time and day.

"This project is a wonderful example of the spirit of philanthropy and collaboration that makes Stark County such a great place to live and work," Akron Children's President and Chief Executive Officer Grace Wakulchik said in a media release.

The center is the second of three scheduled to open this year. The Mansfield Health Center opened in March; Boston Heights, in northern Summit County, is to be completed in September.