ALLIANCE — More than a century has past since Levi Lamborn rose to fame in Alliance.

But through the work of an artist who arrived here from the other side of the world, residents and visitors will become reacquainted with Lamborn, a man who engaged in a variety of endeavors ranging from the medical profession, politics and, of course, horticulture.

Sudipta “Steve” Dasgupta, who is from Kolkata (formerly known as Calcutta), India, is creating a mural featuring Lamborn, famed for growing some of the country’s first red carnations.

The mural will be mounted on the side of a building known as Advance Storage at 248 E. Main St.

“I have been doing this for the past two and a half weeks,” Dasgupta, 36, said. “I plan to finish it within a week. By profession, I am a storybook illustrator. I do painting for my hobby. I have clients all over the world, mostly in the USA.”

Dasgupta is here by invitation of Sherry Groom, operator of the Troll Hole Museum at 318 E. Main St. He is working with David McDowell, staff artist for the Troll Hole Museum.

“It was one of my ideas,” Groom said. “This is a first of a series of murals. This is one of the smaller ones. We have some larger ones planned. We are encouraging other people to join us. We don’t have a definitive number. Steve is real excited about working on more murals. He definitely wants to work on more for us.”

“This is smiling Lamborn,” Dasgupta said. “At the same time he has tears.”

As a politician, Lamborn ran against William McKinley in 1876 for a seat in the U.S. Congress. McKinley, who eventually became president, won the election.

Legend has it that Lamborn opened a debate with McKinley by presenting the future president with a carnation. From this, Alliance eventually became known as the Carnation City. Lamborn died in 1910.

The mural also features a smaller portrait of McKinley, who was from Canton. There also are carnations and other flowers amid a dark gray background.

“That is why I made the background so dark so the flowers can pop up and attract more visitors,” Dasgupta said. “We need more viewers, visitors. I hope by summertime we bring more people downtown.”

The 8-by-16 mural is acrylic polymer. A transparent coat will shield it from the elements.

“This paint is guaranteed for 20 years,” said McDowell, who produced another mural for a downtown building Groom owns.

The Levi Lamborn mural will be publicly dedicated at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 during the annual Greater Alliance Carnation Festival.

The building where the Levi Lamborn mural will be erected falls within the area of downtown targeted by Canton-based ArtsinStark for art exhibition and tourism. The theme for Alliance is “The Main Crossing,” tied to the city’s historic connection to railroad traffic.

“Public art totally transforms an older downtown,” said Robb Hankins, chief executive officer for ArtsinStark. “For $5,000, you could have the same impact as putting up a $5 million building. Public art is a great secret weapon for transforming downtowns.”

Downtown already has at least three murals on building walls.

Another Alliance-area organization developing a tribute to Levi Lamborn is Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve, just outside town in Washington Township. The botanical garden will dedicate its Dr. Levi Lamborn Carnation Museum this summer.

While many current residents of Alliance likely do not know much about Levi Lamborn, the mural Dasgupta is working on could provide some historical perspective.

“It explains why we are the Carnation City,” Groom said. “He was the horticulturalist who created the carnation. He was the one who started the whole trend here with the carnation. There will be a plaque explaining who he is. Everybody knows this is the Carnation City. They just don’t know the story behind the Carnation City.”

