The Cleveland Browns are donating a new turf football field to Ellet High School and will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the school on Tuesday.

The Browns announced the donation to Akron Public schools on Monday.

The team will install a "high-quality synthetic turf," according to a release.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey and player Myles Garrett will be on hand for the groundbreaking, along with Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James.

The donation is part of the team's Browns Give Back campaign. This is the ninth field the team has donated in Northeast Ohio. Several other Akron teams use the Ellet field, including North and Firestone high schools.

Construction on the new field should be completed before the start of school this fall, according to the release, and it will be available for use by other local groups.