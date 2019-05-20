A 56-year-old Akron man said someone broke into his home, in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood, early Saturday and shot him in his shoulder.

Akron police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East Brookside Avenue, off South Main Street, shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday and found the man on the dining room floor with a gun shot wound to his shoulder.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries.

The man told police he had been sleeping on the couch in his living room when he got up to see what was causing a noise in his kitchen. An intruder turned on the kitchen light and fired one shot at him, the man said.

The intruder then fled out a door. The man said the intruder entered the home by cutting a screen in a window.

The wounded man's sister, who was sleeping in a recliner, said she heard a single shot but did not see anything. Nothing was reported missing.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

