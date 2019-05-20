An elderly man was found pinned beneath a refrigerator in Goodyear Heights following a suspected home invasion Friday.

A neighbor who lives one street over from the house at Shaw Avenue and Emerson Street found the 89-year-old man in the basement about 6 p.m. Friday. Police say two unidentified males forced their way into the home.

A woman shared the bad news with the Goodyear Heights Community Action Group on Facebook Saturday, informing the group of concerned citizens that it was her husband who knocked on their neighbor's front door and got no response. He went downstairs, removed the refrigerator door to free the man then called the police and paramedics.

"I am getting so tired of crap happening over here by Shaw Ave," the woman wrote on Facebook. Among the nine police reports generated by activity on the street in the past 30 days was an incident last week in which a man apparently spun his vehicle around in the street to shoot into a driveway near a woman and her baby.

"We don't need the riff raft that has moved in. IT IS TIME TO TAKE OUR NEIGHBORHOODS BACK," wrote the neighbor, who has not responded to a Beacon Journal reporter's request for further comment. "It doesn't seem that the police are of any help until the incident is over. So we need to be proactive and watch out for each other. Be a neighbor. Be a friend. Don't ignore things that don't seem right. If you are questioning it, call the police."

That motto may have saved a neighbor's life.

The elderly man told police he heard several knocks at his door. When he opened it, the two men forced their way in. The man said he was "punched in the nose by one of the suspects before they ransacked his home," according to a news release from the Akron Police Department. "Nothing has been reported missing."



The man was transported and treated at Summa Akron City Hospital.

The matter remains under investigation. The incident has neighbors leery of any unexpected visitors, especially men holding clipboards. Police provided no identities for the suspects, only a description of two white males between 30 and 35 years old and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.