School: Norton Middle School

School district: Norton City Schools

Residence: Norton

Age: 13

Parents: Morgan and Christina Hornyack

Siblings: Jennifer, Nicole, Rachel, Anne and Andrew

School activities: Track and field, cross country

School district explains what led to the nomination: Jimmy is a student of strong character. With a kind heart he enters each day, willing to support and help his peers and teachers. He willingly assists others in the classroom and is eager to participate in class and engage in the teaching and learning process. Jimmy doesn't see himself as doing anything extraordinary, and that's what makes him such a great example of how positive character traits should just become the fabric of who we are as people.

Please tell us why you performed your act. What makes you act with character? As I was growing up my mom and dad always taught all six kids to be kind and caring to others. My parents always taught us how important manners were to being thought of in a positive way.

What is your favorite book, TV show or video game? Books: Percy Jackson Series; Video game: Fortnite

What do you want to be when you grow up? Counselor/therapist — I think I would be good in supporting people who may have problems.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? I would like more time in "specials" or "related arts classes" as these classes allow time for our brains to relax and recharge.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? If I could have a superpower, I would want to control time. With this superpower, I would know if something bad was going to happen in the world or to my family and I could control it or prevent it or fix it before it ever happened.