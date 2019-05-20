Peyton Lovell, Springfield Local, Schrop Elementary, fourth grade

Peyton is always polite to others and his teachers. He is a true leader and always willing to help fellow students.

Mikayla Woods, Springfield Local, Schrop Elementary, fourth grade

Mikayla always tries her best, turns her work in on time and it is done very neatly. She is a member of the principal's math club, running and jump rope clubs. She is always a friend to others and leads by example.

Gavin Roberts, Manchester Middle School, Manchester Local, eighth grade

Gavin is an eighth-grade student who is very much involved in his school as he plays basketball, does weight training and is a merit roll student. He is a leader for others to follow in the school.

Jordyn Mitchell, Manchester Middle School, Manchester Local, eighth grade

Jordyn is an eighth-grade student who gives a great example of leadership for other students. She is involved in athletics such as volleyball but is also a merit roll student and a member of the school play cast.