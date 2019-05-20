AKRON — A pizza delivery driver told police he was was robbed while attempting to deliver food in the 1300 block of Sylvan Avenue in East Akron.

The driver reported he was approached by two men who demanded the food and money. The driver said he handed the men the insulated delivery bag containing food and $15 in cash. He then ran back to his car and called police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.